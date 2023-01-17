Video: बेंगलुरु से सामने आया शख्स को स्कूटर के पीछे घसीटे जाने का वीडियो, पीड़ित का इलाज जारी

बेंगलुरु के मगदी रोड पर एक शख्स को स्कूटर के पीछे घसीटे जाने का वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एक व्यक्ति काफी तेज रफ्तार में स्कूटी चला रहा है। स्कूटी के पीछे एक युवक लटका हुआ है। सड़क पर काफी दूर तक युवक स्कूल के साथ झासटता हुआ जा रहा है। पीड़ित का शहर के अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। दोपहिया चालक को पुलिस ने पीएस गोविंदराज नगर से पकड़ा है। डीसीपी वेस्ट बेंगलुरु ने यह जानकारी दी है।

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road