Video: बेंगलुरु से सामने आया शख्स को स्कूटर के पीछे घसीटे जाने का वीडियो, पीड़ित का इलाज जारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
बेंगलुरु के मगदी रोड पर एक शख्स को स्कूटर के पीछे घसीटे जाने का वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एक व्यक्ति काफी तेज रफ्तार में स्कूटी चला रहा है। स्कूटी के पीछे एक युवक लटका हुआ है। सड़क पर काफी दूर तक युवक स्कूल के साथ झासटता हुआ जा रहा है। पीड़ित का शहर के अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। दोपहिया चालक को पुलिस ने पीएस गोविंदराज नगर से पकड़ा है। डीसीपी वेस्ट बेंगलुरु ने यह जानकारी दी है।
#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road
The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru
(Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.