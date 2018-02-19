उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू बोले- बीफ खाना है तो खाओ, फेस्टिवल मनाने की क्या जरूरत

You want to eat Beef, eat। Why Festival? Similarly a Kiss Festival, if you wish to Kiss why you need a festival or anyone's permission। Then you have Afzal Guru। People chanting his name। What is happening? He tried to explode our parliament: VP Venkaiah Naidu pic।twitter।com/m9ggvoYZQA— ANI (@ANI) 19 February 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कर्नाटक दौरे पर हैं। इस दौरान वह श्रवणबेलगोला में बाहुबली महामस्तकाभिषेक महोत्सव में भी पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने एक हॉस्पिटल का भी उद्घाटन किया।
19 फरवरी 2018