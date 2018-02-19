अपना शहर चुनें

उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू बोले- बीफ खाना है तो खाओ, फेस्टिवल मनाने की क्या जरूरत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 03:04 PM IST
Vice President venkaiah naidu statement on been and kiss festival
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu - फोटो : Amar Ujala
उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू के बयान पर एक बार फिर विवाद गरमा गया है। उन्होंने बीफ और किस फेस्टिवल को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए हैं। उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि अगर आपको बीफ खाना है तो खाइए, इसके फेस्टिवल मनाये जाने की क्या जरूरत है। इसी तरह उन्होंने किस फेस्टिवल पर भी सवाल उठाया। 
उपराष्ट्रपति मुंबई के आरए पोद्दार कॉलेज ऑफ कॉमर्स ऐंड इकॉनमिक्स के प्लैटिनम जुबली प्रोग्राम में शिरकत करने पहुंचे थे। वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि अगर आपको बीफ खाना है तो खाइए, इसके लिए फेस्टिवल मनाने की क्या जरूरत है। अगर आपको किस करना है तो करिए लेकिन फेस्टिवल आयोजित करने या किसी की इजाजत लेने की क्या जरूरत है। उन्होंने अफजल गुरु का भी जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि लोग अफजल गुरु का नाम जपते रहते हैं। यह क्या हो रहा है। उसने हमारी संसद पर हमला करने की कोशिश की थी। 
 
इससे पहले वेंकैया नायडू ने नौकरियों पर भी बयान दिया था तो विवाद हो गया था। वेंकैया नायडू ने नीति आयोग और सीआईआई के कार्यक्रम पर सवाल उठाया था। नायडू ने कहा था कि इस देश में हर किसी को नौकरी दी जा सकती है। चुनाव के दौरान सरकारें ऐसा करती हैं। अगर सरकार वादा न करें तो जनता उन्हें वोट नहीं देगी।     
