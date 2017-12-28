बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
न्यू ईयर पर 'अश्लील' डांस का बजरंद दल और VHP ने किया विरोध
विहिप और बजरंग दल
बजरंग दल और
विश्व हिंदू परिषद
(विहिप) ने नववर्ष की पूर्व संध्या पर ‘अश्लील’ डांस और पार्टियों का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि इस दौरान होटलों, पब तथा सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर आयोजनों में शराब तथा मादक पदार्थ परोसे जाते हैं।
दोनों संगठनों ने कहा, ‘दक्षिण कन्नड़ जिले में लव जिहाद पहले से ही चल रहा है तथा युवा लड़कियों को ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में शामिल कराने के लिए लुभाया जा रहा है।’ उन्होंने बुधवार को पुलिस आयुक्त टीआर सुरेश को सौंपे पत्र में कहा कि पब या होटलों को इस तरह की डीजे पार्टियां आयोजित करने की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी चाहिए।
सभी बार रात को 11 बजे तक बंद कर दिए जाने चाहिए। संगठनों ने पुलिस को आगाह भी किया कि नए साल के समारोह के दौरान किसी भी अप्रिय घटना के लिए सीधे वही जिम्मेदार होगा।
