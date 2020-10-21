शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper will be visiting India on 26 and 27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue

अमेरिका के विदेश और रक्षा मंत्री दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर आ रहे हैं भारत, 2+2 वार्ता में लेंगे भाग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Oct 2020 08:58 PM IST
माइक पोम्पियो(फाइल फोटो)
माइक पोम्पियो(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो और रक्षा मंत्री मार्क एस्पर अपने दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर भारत आ रहे हैं। वे 26 अक्तूबर को भारत पहुंचेंगे और फिर 27 अक्तूबर को अमेरिका और भारत के बीच होने वाली 2+2 वार्ता में भाग लेंगे। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर क्रमशः रक्षा मंत्रालय और विदेश मंत्रालय से प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व करेंगे। विदेश मंत्रालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
india news international mike pompeo mark esper india us dialogue s jaishankar

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

