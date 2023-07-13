Updates: केरल के शिक्षा मंत्री के पायलट वाहन को एम्बुलेंस ने मारी टक्कर; पालघर में करंट लगने से महिला की मौत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Kollam, Kerala: Case registered against drivers of an ambulance and Police vehicle after the ambulance collided with Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty's pilot vehicle.
3 people who were inside the ambulance were injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/LX2X8BUFwc— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
