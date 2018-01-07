Download App
Home ›   India News ›   UP cm yogi adityanth reaches Karnataka and will take part in bjp parvartan yatra

कर्नाटक पहुंचे यूपी CM योगी, BJP की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' का बनेंगे हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 02:12 PM IST
UP cm yogi adityanth reaches Karnataka and will take part in bjp parvartan yatra
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरू पहुंचे हैं। सीएम यहां भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीेजेपी) की परिवर्तन यात्रा का हिस्सा बनने के लिए पहुंचे हैं। इतना ही नहीं वे यहीं से राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर भी बातचीत कर सकते हैं। सीएम योगी का कर्नाटक में ये दौरा काफी अहम माना जा रहा है क्योंकि हाल में हिंदू संगठन के एक कार्यकर्ता को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया था।  
हाल ही में कर्नाटक के मंगलुरु में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता की 4 मोटरसाइकिल सवारों ने हत्या कर दी थी। ऑनलाइन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक हमलावरों का निशाना बनने वाले कार्यकर्ता का नाम दीपक राव था और वो बजरंग दल का वॉलंटियर भी था। दरअसल, दक्षिण भारत में हिंदू नेताओं और बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं पर हमले की वारदातें लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार अक्सर इसपर राज्य सरकारों का विरोध भी करती रही है।
karnataka parivartan yatra bjp political seva up cm yogi adityanath
कॉमेंट करें

