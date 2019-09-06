उन्नाव मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को दुर्घटना मामले की जांच के लिए दिया दो और हफ्ते का समय

Unnao rape case: Supreme Court grants 2 more weeks to CBI to complete probe in the accident case which involved the rape victim. SC also directed Delhi High Court to take a decision at the earliest on Special Judge's request to hold court at AIIMS in Delhi to examine the victim. pic.twitter.com/lq1dh7dFux— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019
पीएम मोदी कई बार वीआईपी कल्चर तोड़ते दिखाई दिए हैं। एक बार फिर उन्होंने ऐसा ही किया। पीएम ने रूस में सोफे की बजाए कुर्सी पर बैठकर अधिकारियों संग फोटो खिंचवाई।
6 सितंबर 2019