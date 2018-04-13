शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   unnao gang rape case assam bjp mp says if guilty is found to be a bjp member he should be executed

उन्नाव गैंगरेप कांड: BJP सांसद बोले- पार्टी का व्यक्ति दोषी पाया गया तो बीच सड़क पर दे दी जाए फांसी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 03:03 PM IST
unnao gang rape case assam bjp mp says if guilty is found to be a bjp member he should be executed
उन्नाव गैंगरेप कांड पर असम के भाजपा सांसद ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। सांसद आरपी शर्मा का कहना है कि रेप करने वालों को पब्लिक में फांसी या गोली मार देनी चाहिए। इन पर कोई दया नहीं की जानी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर भाजपा से जुड़ा व्यक्ति दोषी पाया जाता है, तो उसे भी सार्वजनिक स्थल पर फांसी दी जानी चाहिए।
उन्नाव और कठुआ रेप कांड पर विवाद लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। केंद्र सरकार विपक्ष के निशाने पर बनी हुई है और इस वजह से केंद्रीय मंत्री को जवाब देने पड़ रहे हैं। केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी का कहना है कि कानूनी प्रक्रिया जारी है और आरोपियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं एक नारी हूं और विश्वास है कि पीड़िताएं शर्मसार महसूस नहीं कर रही होंगी।

बता दें कि जम्मू के कठुआ में नाबालिग लड़की को रेप का शिकार बनाया गया है, जबकि उन्नाव रेप कांड में भाजपा के विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर का नाम उछला है। कुलदीप सेंगर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और उनसे लगातार पूछताछ की जा रही है। 



 
unnao gang rape case bjp kathua rape

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

एक दिन में 23 गोलियां ले रहे कपिल शर्मा, हैवी डोज का ऐसा असर कि बर्थडे पर पूरा दिन करते रहे ये काम

13 अप्रैल 2018

Baaghi 2
Bollywood

150 करोड़ की दहलीज पर पहुंची टाइगर की 'बागी 2', बॉक्स आफिस पर 14वें दिन मिला ऐसा मुकाम

13 अप्रैल 2018

jail
Weird Stories

अपने ही दोस्त की बेटी को भेज रहा था अश्लील वीडियो, सच सामने आया तो हुआ ऐसा हाल

13 अप्रैल 2018

sridevi
Bollywood

मरणोपरांत बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड पाने वाली श्रीदेवी बनीं पहली हीरोइन, इस रोल ने कर दिया 'अमर'

13 अप्रैल 2018

करीना कपूर
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार को कड़ी टक्कर देगा 1 साल का तैमूर, करीना ने दिया ओपन चैलेंज

13 अप्रैल 2018

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

बहन प्रियंका के नक्शे कदम पर चलीं परिणीति, ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाने से पहले करने वाली हैं यह काम

13 अप्रैल 2018

irfan khan
Bollywood

एक डायलॉग के चलते विवादों में घिरी इरफान की फिल्म, 'ब्लैकमेल' करने पर उतारू हुए लोग

13 अप्रैल 2018

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

प्राइवेट चॉपर से 'जीरो' के सेट पर पहुंचते हैं शाहरुख खान, एक दिन का खर्च आता है इतने लाख रुपए

13 अप्रैल 2018

बाहुबली
Bollywood

स्पेशल इफेक्ट के लिए 'बाहुबली 2' को मिला नेशनल अवॉर्ड, सांड वाले खौफनाक सीन की सच्चाई जान हंस पड़ेंगे

13 अप्रैल 2018

national awards 2018
Bollywood

National Film Awards 2018: इस बार रही इन फिल्मों की धूम, जानिए किसे मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड

13 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said on Kathuacase SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested
India News

BJP का आरोप- पहले अल्पसंख्यक फिर दलित और अब महिलाओं का मुद्दा उछाल रही है कांग्रेस

कठुआ और उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में राजनीतिक बयानबाजी के बीच देश भर में राजनीतिक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं।

13 अप्रैल 2018

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
India News

उन्नाव रेप कांड: इलाहाबाद HC में जज और सरकारी वकील के बीच कुछ यूं चली घंटों बहस

13 अप्रैल 2018

unnao and kathua rape case smriti irani kuldeep sengar 
India News

रेप मामलों पर स्मृति ईरानी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, हार्दिक का तंज- PM को नहीं भेजी चूड़ियां?

13 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ गैंगरेप
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मरने के बाद भी नहीं थमा था आसिफा का संघर्ष, परिवार ने छोड़ा गांव

13 अप्रैल 2018

मेनका गांधी
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मेनका गांधी ने दोषियों के लिए मांगी फांसी की सजा, कानून में करेंगी बदलाव

13 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

Video: इंडिया गेट पर देर रात प्रियंका गांधी से बदसलूकी, कार्यकर्ताओं पर भड़कीं

13 अप्रैल 2018

noida based social activist anup khanna's 'dadi ki rasoi' provide full meal in just 5 rupees
India News

5 रुपए में जरूरतमंदों को भरपेट भोजन देती है “दादी की रसोई”

13 अप्रैल 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया को भेजा नोटिस

13 अप्रैल 2018

"go party"- easy, safe and natural way to avoid hangover
India News

“गो पार्टी”- हैंगओवर से बचने का सुरक्षित, प्राकृतिक और प्रभावी तरीका

13 अप्रैल 2018

for best food service in during travelling railway is making plan
India News

ट्रेन में खान-पान की व्यवस्था में होगा सुधार, रेलवे बना रहा मास्टर प्लान

13 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

श्रीदेवी को 'मॉम' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार,देखिए बाकी विनर्स की लिस्ट

दिल्ली में 65वें राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों की घोषणा कर दी गई हैं । राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों में बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड दिवंगत एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी को दिया गया है जबकि इस साल का लाइफ टाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड दिवंगत एक्टर विनोद खन्ना को दिया गया है

13 अप्रैल 2018

स्मृति ईरानी 0:46

VIDEO: गैंगरेप के मामलों पर बोलीं स्मृति ईरानी “सत्ता हथियाने के लिए हो रहा है राजनीतिकरण”

13 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी 1:54

VIDEO: कांग्रेस के बाद बीजेपी नेताओं ने उपवास के दौरान लिए स्नैक्स के मजे

13 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका गांधी 3:05

राहुल गांधी के मिडनाइट कैंडिल मार्च में प्रियंका गांधी से बदसलूकी

13 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर 3:06

2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव ‘भगवान बनाम इस्लाम’, बीजेपी विधायक का बयान

13 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.