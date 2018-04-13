The guilty should be publicly hanged or shot dead. There should be no leniency with rapists. Even if the guilty is found to be a BJP member, he should be executed publicly: RP Sharma, BJP Assam MP on #UnnaoCase pic.twitter.com/i2A2ueAnti— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018
कठुआ और उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में राजनीतिक बयानबाजी के बीच देश भर में राजनीतिक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं।
13 अप्रैल 2018