Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will Take Part seventh meeting of Ministers of Justice In SCO

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद शंघाई सहयोग संगठन की बैठक में लेंगे हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 12:03 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद
केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : Twitter

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद 16 अक्टूबर को  होने वाली शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) सदस्य देशों के न्यायधीशों की सातवीं बैठक में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से भाग लेंगे। 
इस संबंध में, कानून और न्याय मंत्रालय के कानूनी मामलों के विभाग के सचिव अनूप कुमार मेंदिरत्ता भी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से 13 और 14 अक्टूबर को विशेषज्ञों के कार्यकारी समूह की दूसरी बैठक की मेजबानी करेंगे।
india news national ravi shankar prasad sco meeting 2020 covid 19

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

