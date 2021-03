आपातकाल वाले बयान पर जावड़ेकर का पलटवार, राहुल गांधी को आरएसएस को समझने में बहुत समय लगेगा

Yesterday's results are very encouraging. Elections on 31 Zila Panchayats were held. In 2015 Congress had won 22 Zila Panchayats while BJP had won 9. But this time, BJP won all 31 Zila Panchayats. Congress was wiped out: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar#GujaratLocalBodyElection pic.twitter.com/yKO5NzENIQ