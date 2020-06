गुजरात जन संवाद रैली में बोले गडकरी, अब ज्यादा दिन तक नहीं रहेगा कोरोना संकट

The corona crisis will not last long. Our scientists & scientists in other countries are working day and night to develop the vaccine. I am confident that we will get the vaccine very soon: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally via video conference pic.twitter.com/NwGbSRLACB

Pakistan is on one side of our country, China on the other side. We want peace & non-violence. We never tried to snatch the land of Bhutan or Bangladesh. We don't want the land of Pakistan or China either. The only thing we want is peace: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/Mk0fqg224K