Wrestlers Issues: सरकार पहलवानों के साथ उनके मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार, अनुराग ठाकुर ने किया आमंत्रित

भाजपा सांसद और भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष पद पर रहे बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ पिछले लंबे समय से पहलवानों का प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। यौन उत्पीड़न और तमाम तरह के आरोपों के बाद उनके खिलाफ मामला तो दर्ज कर लिया गया, लेकिन अब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई। इस बीच केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने मंगलवार देर रात ट्वीट कर बताया कि सरकार पहलवानों के साथ उनके मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार है। मैंने एक बार फिर पहलवानों को इसके लिए आमंत्रित किया है।
The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023
I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.
