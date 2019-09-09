दो दिवसीय गुवाहाटी दौरे पर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, कामाख्या मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना 

Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/leE4BqzRjd— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
चंद्रयान-2 के विक्रम लैंडर में वो टेक्नोलॉजी है कि वो गिरने के बाद भी खुद को खड़ा कर सकता है, लेकिन उसके लिए जरूरी है कि उसके कम्युनिकेशन सिस्टम से संपर्क हो जाए।
9 सितंबर 2019