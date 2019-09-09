शहर चुनें

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahat

दो दिवसीय गुवाहाटी दौरे पर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, कामाख्या मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Mon, 09 Sep 2019 11:41 AM IST
कामाख्या मंदिर पहुंचे अमित शाह
कामाख्या मंदिर पहुंचे अमित शाह - फोटो : ANI
  • गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने नीलांचल पहाड़ी स्थित कामाख्या मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की है।
  • गृहमंत्री बनने के बाद वह पहली बार इस मंदिर में आए।
  • वह पूर्वोत्तर लोकतांत्रिक गठबंधन की बैठकों में भाग लेने के लिए दो दिवसीय गुवाहाटी दौरे पर हैं।
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने सोमवार को असम की नीलांचल पहाड़ी स्थित कामाख्या मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की है। गृहमंत्री बनने के बाद वह पहली बार इस मंदिर में आए हैं।
इस दौरान असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल, राज्य के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा और सरकार के अन्य अधिकारी उनके साथ मौजूद थे। शाह सीढ़ियों के रास्ते मंदिर पहुंचे और वहां प्रार्थना की।

मंदिर के अधिकारियों ने उन्हें असम का पारम्परिक ‘गमोसा’ (गमछा) भेंट किया। शाह पूर्वोत्तर परिषद (एनईसी) और पूर्वोत्तर लोकतांत्रिक गठबंधन की बैठकों में भाग लेने के लिए दो दिवसीय गुवाहाटी दौरे पर हैं।
 

 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

