Union Cabinet: जी20 सम्मेलन की सफलता पर PM मोदी को बधाई देने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित, अनुराग ठाकुर ने कही यह बात

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन की सफलता पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई देने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित किया। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली में जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन सफलतापूर्वक आयोजित हुआ। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने देश की ओर से पीएम मोदी को बधाई देते हुए एक प्रस्ताव पेश किया। जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन की सफलता पीएम के कुशल नेतृत्व और दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति का प्रतीक है।
#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur on the success of the G20 summit in India
"A resolution was moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulating PM Modi on the successful completion of the G20 Summit. ...Today, India plays an important role in global agenda-setting and… pic.twitter.com/iKPVMC7zJm
