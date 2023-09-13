Union Cabinet: जी20 सम्मेलन की सफलता पर PM मोदी को बधाई देने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित, अनुराग ठाकुर ने कही यह बात

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन की सफलता पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई देने के लिए प्रस्ताव पारित किया। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली में जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन सफलतापूर्वक आयोजित हुआ। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने देश की ओर से पीएम मोदी को बधाई देते हुए एक प्रस्ताव पेश किया। जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन की सफलता पीएम के कुशल नेतृत्व और दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति का प्रतीक है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि नई दिल्ली घोषणापत्र में आम सहमति लाना भारत की बढ़ती ताकत को दर्शाता है। पीएम मोदी के नेतृत्व में सभी देश एक मंच पर एक स्वर में बात कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में हमने आज उन्हें बधाई देने के लिए एक प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पास किया है।



कैबिनेट के अहम फैसले कैबिनेट की बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि 75 लाख LPG के मुफ्त कनेक्शन और दिए जाएंगे। अगले 3 वर्षों में ये LPG कनेक्शन उज्ज्वला योजना के अंतर्गत महिलाओं को मिलेंगे।

ई-कोर्ट मिशन मोड प्रोजेक्ट के फेज-3 को आज मंजूरी मिली है। इसे लगभग 7,210 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से पूरा किया जाएगा।

ई-कोर्ट मिशन मोड परियोजना के तीसरे चरण का मकसद

इसका मकसद ऑनलाइन और पेपरलेस अदालतों की स्थापना करना है। इससे न्यायिक प्रणाली और अधिक पारदर्शी हो जाएगी। कागज रहित अदालतों के लिए ई-फाइलिंग और ई-भुगतान प्रणाली को सार्वभौमिक बनाया जाएगा। डेटा संग्रहीत करने के लिए क्लाउड स्टोरेज बनाया जाएगा। सभी अदालत परिसरों में 4,400 ई-सेवा केंद्र स्थापित किए जाएंगे।

