Cabinet Meeting: संसद के विशेष सत्र के बीच मोदी कैबिनेट की अहम बैठक, प्रधानमंत्री करेंगे अध्यक्षता

संसद के विशेष सत्र के बीच कैबिनेट की अहम बैठक होगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सोमवार शाम 6.30 बजे केंद्रीय कैबिनेट की बैठक बुलाई गई है। बैठक संसद की एनेक्सी बिल्डिंग में होगी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में होने वाली इस बैठक में कई अहम फैसले लिए जा सकते हैं।

Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 AM on 19.09.2023 for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047: P.C. Mody, Secretary-General,… pic.twitter.com/3FUf8VrPp6

