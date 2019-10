ब्रिटेन में 'निर्वासन में मणिपुर सरकार' के गठन से मची सियासी खलबली

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh: After finding the details the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) because they are operating from other countries. https://t.co/aHAzBfwzo6

Erstwhile King of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba: I condemn this in the strongest term, it was shocking that they (2 separatists who claimed to have set up Manipur’s ‘government in exile’ in UK) dragged my name. This will create negative energy in society. https://t.co/aHAzBfwzo6 pic.twitter.com/qqmRYmLj06