कुछ सेकेंड की वजह से हवा में टकराने से बचे विस्तारा और एयर इंडिया के प्लेन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 09:32 AM IST
two planes misses midair collision by few seconds over mumbai
एयर इंडिया
7 फरवरी को विस्तारा और एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट के बीच टक्कर होते-होते बच गई। बुधवार को दोनों मुंबई के ऊपर उड़ान भर रहे थे। इसी बीच विस्तारा की फ्लाइट इतनी कम ऊंचाई पर आ गई जिससे वह एयर इंडिया की दूसरी फ्लाइट के ठीक सामने आ गया। दोनों एक-दूसरे के सामने उल्टी दिशा पर उड़ान भर रहे थे। दोनों कुछ सेकेंड के अंतर से टकराते-टकराते बच गईं।

नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने विस्तरा के दो पायलटों से पूछताछ की। इस मामले पर विस्तारा के सूत्रों का कहना है कि एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल (एटीसी) ने पायलट्स को 27,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ने के लिए कहा था। इसीलिए उन्होंने गलती से ऐसा नहीं किया था। घटना के वक्त रात के आठ बज रहे थे। उस समय विस्तारा की यूके 997, ए-320 नीयो 152 यात्रियों के साथ दिल्ली से पुणे जा रही थी। ठीक उसी समय एयर इंडिया की एयरबस A-319 मुंबई से भोपाल फ्लाइट नंबर- AI- 631 भी 27,000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर उड़ रहा था। 

सूत्रों के अनुसार विस्तारा की फ्लाइट को 29,000 फीट पर उड़ने का निर्देश दिया गया था लेकिन वह 27,100 पर ही उड़ रही थी। इस कारण दोनों फ्लाइट्स एक-दूसरे के लगभग 100 फीट नजदीक पहुंच गई थीं। जिसकी वजह से दोनों प्लेन के कॉकपिट में अलार्म बज गया। हालांकि दोनों पायलटों ने किसी तरह फ्लाइट्स को आपस में टकराने से बचाने में सफलता हासिल की। दोनों कुछ सेकेंड के अंतर से बाल-बाल बच गए।
vistara air india pilots

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

जम्मू के सुंजुवान में आर्मी कैम्प पर हुए हमले में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की मदद के लिए स्थानीय लोग आगे आए और उनके लिए खाने-नाश्ते का इंतजाम किया।

11 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi seized Rafale contract from HAL and gave it to a France company, alleges Rahul Gandhi 1:05

राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री पर लगाए ये बड़े आरोप

10 फरवरी 2018

Piyush Goyal takes jibe at Rahul's temple visit 0:30

पीयूष गोयल ने राहुल के कर्नाटक दौरे को बताया ‘धार्मिक पर्यटन’

10 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI REACHED RAMALLAH PALESTINE CITY JORDAN ROYAL AIR AND ISRAEL CHOPPER 3:33

देखिए, रामल्ला पहुंचे पीएम मोदी के हेलिकॉप्टर से आया अद्भुत वीडियो

10 फरवरी 2018

GIRLS POSE WITH BEER AFTER AWKWARD COMMENT OF GOA CM MANOHAR PARRIKAR ON LADIES WHO DRINK BEER 1:20

बीयर पीनेवाली लड़कियों पर पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री का कमेंट, अब हो रहे हैं ट्रोल

10 फरवरी 2018

