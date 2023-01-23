Spicejet: स्पाइसजेट के दिल्ली-हैदराबाद विमान से उतारे गए दो यात्री, केबिन क्रू के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का आरोप

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
स्पाइसजेट ने सोमवार को जानकारी दी है कि उसके एक वेट-लीज्ड कोरेंडन विमान को एसजी-8133 (दिल्ली-हैदराबाद) के लिए निर्धारित किया गया था। दिल्ली में बोर्डिंग के दौरान एक यात्री ने अनियंत्रित और अनुचित तरीके से व्यवहार किया। यात्री ने केबिन क्रू को परेशान किया। केबिन क्रू ने पीआईसी और सुरक्षा कर्मचारियों को घटना की जानकारी दी। उक्त यात्री और उसके यात्रा कर रहे एक सहयात्री को उतारकर सुरक्षा दल को सौंप दिया गया।
#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today
The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023
