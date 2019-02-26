Kerala: Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express train derail near Shoranur. No injuries or casualties reported. The incident happened when the train was entering the station.— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
रातभर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से मोर्टार दागे गए। भारत उसे इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रहा है। अब पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय वायुसेना पर नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) का उल्लंघन करने का आरोप लगाया है।
26 फरवरी 2019