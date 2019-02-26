शहर चुनें

केरल: चेन्नई-मंगलौर एक्सप्रेस के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

केरल: चेन्नई-मंगलौर एक्सप्रेस के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 08:22 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
केरल में चेन्नई-मंगलौर एक्सप्रेस के दो डिब्बे मंगलवार को पटरी से उतर गए हैं। ये घटना शोरानुर के पास की है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। घटना उस वक्त की है जब रेल स्टेशन में दाखिल हो रही थी।
two coaches chennai-mangalore express train derail shoranur coaches कोच रेल चेन्नई-मंगलौर एक्सप्रेस शोरानुर पटरी से उतरी ट्रेन
