Train Accident: बालासोर हादसे के तीन दिन बाद फिर रेल हादसा! ओडिशा में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी

#WATCH | Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter: East Coast Railway pic.twitter.com/x6pJ3H9DRC— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023
