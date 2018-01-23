Download App
Home ›   India News ›   TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar said Govts have mislead people over death of Netaji subhash chandra bose

नेताजी की मौत के बारे में गुमराह न करे सरकार: TMC नेता सुखेंदु शेखर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 06:30 PM IST
TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar said Govts have mislead people over death of Netaji subhash chandra bose
सुखेंदु शेखर - फोटो : ANI
नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 121वीं वर्षगांठ पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा है कि सरकार को स्वतंत्रता सेनानी से जुड़े तथ्यों के बारे में जनता को गुमराह नहीं करना चाहिए। 

संसद सचिवालय की पुस्तिका में छपी एक रिपोर्ट में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के हवाले से कहा गया है नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस का विमान 1945 में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया था। इस रिपोर्ट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता सुखेंदु शेखर ने कहा है कि, 'अब तक कोई भी सरकार यह साबित नहीं कर पाई है कि नेताजी का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ था या वहां उनकी मौत हुई थी। पिछले 73 सालों से सरकार ने लोगों को गुमराह किया है। सरकार को गलत तथ्य देना बंद करना चाहिए।' 

यह माना जाता है कि नेताजी की मृत्यु हवाई दुर्घटना में हुई थी। हालांकि उनकी मौत से जुड़ी रहस्यमय परिस्थितियों के कारण केंद्र सरकार ने मामले की जांच के लिए कई समितियां बनाई। सुभाष चंद्र की जिंदगी से जुड़े रहस्यों से पर्दा उठाने के लिए उनसे जुड़ी कई फाइलों को मोदी सरकार ने सार्वजनिक किया था। हालांकि नेताजी से जुड़ी कई फाइलों को अभी भी गुप्त रखा गया है। 

तृणमूल कांग्रेस नेता सुखेंदु शेखर ने कहा है कि, 'हम चाहते हैं कि नेताजी के बारे में फाइलें सार्वजनिक हों, खासतौर पर 1949-50 में आई रक्षा मंत्रालय की किताब जो आज तक प्रकाशित नहीं हुई है। (किताब) जिस के मुताबिक नेताजी का विमान दुर्घटना का शिकार नहीं हुआ था, वह मरे नहीं बल्कि जिंदा थे और किसी अन्य जगह को चले गए थे।' 
 

netaji subhash chandra bose bose birth anniversary tmc supreme court

