TMC compares citizenship bill with Nazism, says it will be written on grave of Jinnah

टीएमसी ने नाजीवाद से की नागरिकता विधेयक की तुलना, कहा- जिन्ना की कब्र पर होगा दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 02:08 PM IST
tmc
tmc - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राज्यसभा में पेश नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक का तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने जमकर विरोध किया। टीएमसी के वरिष्ठ नेता डेरेक ओब्रायन ने कहा कि यह बिल असंवैधानिक है और इस पर संग्राम-जनआंदोलन होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बिल को बनाने वालों ने नाजीवाद से प्रेरणा ली है। 
धमकी भरे लहजे में ब्रयान ने कहा कि टीएमसी को इसकी आदत है। उन्होंने कहा कि ये बिल सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी जाएगा क्योंकि इनकी नींव झूठ, झांसा और जुमला है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने सुना है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक स्वर्ण अक्षरों में दर्ज होगा। असल में यह पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपिता मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना की कब्र पर दर्ज होगा। यह बिल बंगाली लोगों के साथ भेदभाव की साजिश है। देश के अल्पसंख्यकों को प्रताड़ित करने के लिए यह बिल लाया गया है। टीएमसी को राष्ट्रवाद की सीख आपसे लेने की जरूरत नहीं है।


citizenship amendment bill derek o brien tmc
