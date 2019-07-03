देशद्रोह कानून को खत्म करने का सरकार का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं: गृह राज्यमंत्री

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on being asked if Government is mulling to scrap sedition law: There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QW2yvlHARQ— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अवैध कोयला खनन मामले में मेघालय पर एनजीटी की ओर से लगाए गए 100 करोड़ रुपये के जुर्माना को केन्द्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड को जमा करने का निर्देश दिया है।
3 जुलाई 2019