Home ›   India News ›   There is no proposal to scrap sedition law said MoS Home Nityanand Rai

देशद्रोह कानून को खत्म करने का सरकार का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं: गृह राज्यमंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 12:33 PM IST
गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय
गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय - फोटो : ANI
गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय का ने राज्यसभा में कहा है कि देशद्रोह कानून को खत्म करने का सरकार का कोई इरादा नहीं है। उनसे पूछा गया था कि क्या सरकार देशद्रोह कानून को खत्म करने का विचार कर रही है। जिसके जवाब में उन्होंने कहा, "देशद्रोह के अपराध से निपटने वाले आईपीसी के इस प्रावधान को रद्द करने का कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं है।" 
mos home nityanand rai rajya sabha indian government sedition law scrap mulling proposal provision under the ipc राज्यसभा देशद्रोह कानून प्रस्ताव सरकार
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

