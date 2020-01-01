शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   The tableau of West Bengal will not see this time in Republic Day Parade

गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इस बार नहीं दिखेगी पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 01 Jan 2020 10:09 PM IST
Republic Day 2019
Republic Day 2019 - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी देखने को नहीं मिलेगी। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने राज्य के प्रस्ताव पर आगे चर्चा नहीं करने का फैसला किया है। 
विज्ञापन
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को बताया कि पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार की झांकी का प्रस्ताव विशेषज्ञ समिति के पास दो बार गया। दूसरी बैठक में विस्तृत चर्चा करने के बाद इसे खारिज कर दिया गया। विशेषज्ञ समिति ने इस प्रस्ताव को दूसरी बैठक से आगे नहीं बढ़ाने का फैसला किया। 


 
साल 2020 की गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में कुल 56 झांकियों के प्रस्ताव आए थे। इनमें 32 राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के मंत्रालयों या विभाग से थे। इनमें से 16 राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के 22 प्रस्तावों और मंत्रालयों व विभागों की छह झांकियों को परेड के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट गया गया है। इसे लेकर विशेषज्ञ समिति ने पांच दौर की बैठक ली। 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने ‘नागरिक दिवस’ के तौर पर मनाया अपना स्थापना दिवस, कहा- कार्यकर्ता सबसे बड़ी पूंजी

1 जनवरी 2020

पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

बंगाल विभाजन को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट पर राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ हो गए ट्रोल

1 जनवरी 2020

Hiteshwar Sharma of the city will be seen in the Republic Day Parade this time in the Prime Minister's Box
Panchkula

प्रधानमंत्री बॉक्स में शहर के हितेश्वर शर्मा इस बार रिपब्लिक डे परेड में देखगें

14 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
आनंद कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमेरिका में गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम में जाएंगे सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार 

8 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

राजपथ पर 26 जनवरी को दिख सकती है कुल्लू दशहरा की झांकी

5 दिसंबर 2019

उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन के लिए एनसीसी कैडेट सम्मानित।
Lucknow

एनसीसी दिवस समारोहः 12 कैडेट मुख्यमंत्री स्वर्ण और रजत पदक से किए गए अलंकृत

28 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
republic day republic day 2020 west bengal tableau of republic day tableau of west bengal गणतंत्र दिवस गणतंत्र दिवस की झांकी defence minister defence ministry
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

natasa stankovic
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या के साथ 'डीजे वाले बाबू' गर्ल ने की सगाई, रोमांटिक तस्वीर साझा कर जताया प्यार

1 जनवरी 2020

BJP MP Ravi Kishan cremated his father in Varanasi
Gorakhpur

पिता को अंतिम बिदाई देते समय फूट-फूट रोये रवि किशन, बोले- खत्म हो गई मेरी दुनिया

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ की सगाई, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की जानकारी

1 जनवरी 2020

Amrita Dhanoa and Arhaan Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शो से बाहर होते ही उसने..'

1 जनवरी 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

'मैंने अपने जीवन में विराट जैसा एक परफेक्ट कप्तान नहीं देखा'

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
nissan leaf electric car
Auto News

नए साल 2020 में लॉन्च होंगी ये 7 Electric कारें, जानें फीचर्स और कीमत

1 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली मर्डर: पूरे परिवार का खात्मा करने वाला हत्यारोपी हिमांशु गिरफ्तार, अब तक हुए ये खुलासे 

1 जनवरी 2020

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

केएल राहुल से बेटी के अफेयर पर पहली बार बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- 'मुझे पता है...'

1 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा स्टेनकोविच
Cricket News

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ दिखे क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या, तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा...

1 जनवरी 2020

Tata Altroz
Auto News

जनवरी में लॉन्च हो रही है Tata Altroz, जानिए इसके 5 फीचर्स जो Baleno, Hyundai i20 से भी हैं जबरदस्त

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जी किशन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने किया सवाल, पाकिस्तानी अल्पसंख्यक कहां जाएंगे, इटली?

केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तान के हिंदुओं व अन्य अल्पसंख्यकों को शरण देना हमारा नैतिक कर्तव्य है।

1 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो )
India News

मोदी ने दक्षिण एशियाई देशों के नेताओं को दी शुभकामनाएं, ट्विटर यूजर पर मांग की पूरी   

1 जनवरी 2020

IIMs seek exemption from quota in teaching positions
India News

20 आईआईएम ने सरकार को लिखी चिठ्ठी, शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति में ना हो आरक्षण

1 जनवरी 2020

Nellai Kannan
India News

तमिल लेखक नेल्लई कन्नन गिरफ्तार, सीएए के विरोध में विवादित भाषण का मामला 

1 जनवरी 2020

सोनाली बेंद्रे
India News

अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची सोनाली बेंद्रे, परिवार संग की प्रार्थना

1 जनवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब दिल्ली की ‘मातोश्री’ से आते हैं उद्धव को आदेश : फडणवीस

1 जनवरी 2020

भगवान गणेश
India News

पुदुचेरी में नए साल पर भगवान गणेश के लिए बनाया गया सोने का रथ

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

राजस्थान लाइब्रेरियन भर्ती परीक्षा निरस्त, व्हाट्सएप पर लीक हुआ पेपर, छह गिरफ्तार 

1 जनवरी 2020

गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनपीआर में अब मांगी जा सकती है 23 तरह की जानकारी, 2010 में दी गई थीं 16 सूचनाएं

1 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

New Year 2020: एक जनवरी को दुनियाभर में पैदा हुए 392078 बच्चे, भारत सबसे आगे 

1 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची सोनाली बेंद्रे, परिवार संग की प्रार्थना

सोनाली बेंद्रे अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची। वहां उन्होने परिवार संग प्रार्थना की।

1 जनवरी 2020

भगवान गणेश 1:19

पुदुचेरी में नए साल पर भगवान गणेश के लिए बनाया गया सोने का रथ

1 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

2 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

1 जनवरी 2020

नया साल 2020 2:19

नए साल में होना है आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत, तो उठाएं ये जरूरी कदम

1 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत 1:34

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक, शहीदों को किया नमन

1 जनवरी 2020

Related

calender
India News

2020 में फरवरी में 29 दिन, जानें होली-दिवाली सालभर के त्योहार 

1 जनवरी 2020

बिपिन रावत
India News

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक, शहीदों को किया नमन

1 जनवरी 2020

New year 2020 celebration, photographs, india gate, gateway of india, clock tower, temple
India News

नए साल का जश्न मनाने सर्द मौसम में भी घर से निकले लोग, देखें तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

2019 में नहीं घूम पाए तो 2020 में हैं भरपूर मौके, जानिए इस साल कितने Long Weekends

1 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

संसद से पारित कानूनों को लागू करना राज्यों का संवैधानिक कर्तव्य : रविशंकर प्रसाद

1 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू और कश्मीर
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो जवान शहीद

1 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited