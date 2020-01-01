गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में इस बार नहीं दिखेगी पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी

For Republic Day Parade 2020, 56 tableaux proposals (32 from States/UTs&24 from Ministries/Departments) were received. Out of these,22 proposals,comprising of 16 States/UTs&6 Ministries/Depts, have been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings. https://t.co/v5zafowhtP— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020
केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तान के हिंदुओं व अन्य अल्पसंख्यकों को शरण देना हमारा नैतिक कर्तव्य है।
1 जनवरी 2020