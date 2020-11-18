इकबाल मिर्ची ने दी थी गलत सूचना, मुंबई में 500 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त: ईडी

The investigation conducted by ED revealed that, in 2005 Iqbal Mirchi, in connivance with Sir Mohamed Yusuf Trust, misrepresented about the ownership of these buildings before the Competent Authority (SAFEMA/NDPS Act): Enforcement Directorate— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020
