शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   The investigation conducted by ED revealed that, in 2005 Iqbal Mirchi, forfeited three buildings in mumbai

इकबाल मिर्ची ने दी थी गलत सूचना, मुंबई में 500 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति जब्त: ईडी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 04:23 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ED
ED - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने बुधवार को कहा है कि ईडी द्वारा की गई जांच में खुलासा हुआ है कि 2005 में सर मोहम्मद यूसुफ ट्रस्ट के साथ मिलकर इकबाल मिर्ची ने सक्षम प्राधिकारी (SAFEMA / NDPS अधिनियम) के समक्ष इमारतों के स्वामित्व के बारे में गलत सूचना दी थी।
विज्ञापन

ईडी ने आगे कहा कि, सक्षम प्राधिकारी (SAFEMA / NDPS अधिनियम) ने तीन इमारतों- राबिया हवेली, मरियम लॉज और सी व्यू को जब्त कर लिया है। सभी वर्ली मुंबई में स्थित हैं। संपत्तियों का मूल्य लगभग 500 करोड़ रुपये है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national ed iqbal mirchi competent authority enforcement directorate इकबाल मिर्ची प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ईडी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

संगरूर हादसे में जली हुई कार।
Chandigarh

सात लोग कार में जिंदा जले... सेंट्रल लॉकिंग बनी वजह, जानें- ऐसी मुसीबत में क्या करें

18 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे केस
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Case: सीओ से बात कराओ... मैं सीएम दफ्तर से बोल रहा हूं, एक और रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक और मंता अर्बन कोऑपरेटिव बैंक पर पाबंदियां
Banking Beema

24 घंटे में इन दो बैंकों के ग्राहकों को झटका, नहीं निकाल पाएंगे पैसे, लगी पाबंदियां

18 नवंबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद को शादी में लड़की ने बुलाया बिहार, अभिनेता ने सोशल मीडिया पर निमंत्रण स्वीकार करते हुए कही ये बात

18 नवंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर के विवाद में कंगना रणौत ने साधा निशाना, बोलीं- ‘क्यों डरते हो इतना मंदिरों से?’

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

road accident in ghaziabad
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: मां बोली-मुझे क्या पता था कि कार में मेरा ही बेटा फंसा है, पास जाकर देखा तो उड़ गए होश

18 नवंबर 2020

दृश्यम, स्पेशल 26
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये सात फिल्में, जिनसे प्रेरित होकर असल जिंदगी में हुए अपराध

18 नवंबर 2020

zeeshan ayyub
Bollywood

MP में लव जिहाद रोकने पर बनेगा कानून, एक्टर जीशान अयूब बोले- 'अब प्यार करने से पहले धर्म देखना पड़ेगा'

18 नवंबर 2020

पंकज त्रिपाठी, इकरा अजीज
Bollywood

‘कालीन भैया’ की फैन हैं पाकिस्तान की ये अभिनेत्री, इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखी दिल की बात तो पंकज त्रिपाठी ने भी दिया जवाब

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X