Home ›   India News ›   Thane: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area of Ambernath

ठाणे: एमआईडीसी क्षेत्र के रासायनिक कारखाने में लगी आग, राहत-बचाव कार्य में जुटे दमकल कर्मी

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, ठाणे Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 09:52 AM IST
ठाणे के एमआईडीसी क्षेत्र में लगी आग
ठाणे के एमआईडीसी क्षेत्र में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र से एक बड़ी दुर्घटना की खबर सामने आई है। दरअसल, मुंबई से नजदीक ठाणे के अंबरनाथ स्थित महाराष्ट्र औद्योगिक विकास निगम (एमआईडीसी) क्षेत्र में एक रासायनिक कारखाने में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल कर्मी मौके पर पहुंच गए और अग्निशमन अभियान के तहत आग पर काबू करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। फिलहाल घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
india news national thane fire breaks out chemical factory maharashtra industrial development corporation midc ambernath thane fire incident in thane fire in factory fire in chemical factory today

