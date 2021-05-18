क्राइम ब्रांच की छापेमारी: ठाणे में जिलेटिन की 12 हजार छड़ें और 3008 डेटोनेटर बरामद

Maharashtra: Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 recovered 12,000 gelatin sticks and 3008 detonators in a raid at the office of a builder in Kalwar village of Bhiwandi. One person arrested and sent to Police custody till 22nd May, after being produced before a court. pic.twitter.com/CCeang7Tbk— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.