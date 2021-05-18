बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 recovered gelatin sticks and detonators n a raid at the office of a builder in Bhiwandi

क्राइम ब्रांच की छापेमारी: ठाणे में जिलेटिन की 12 हजार छड़ें और 3008 डेटोनेटर बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 18 May 2021 09:01 PM IST
गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति के साथ क्राइम ब्रांच
गिरफ्तार किए गए व्यक्ति के साथ क्राइम ब्रांच - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले की क्राइम ब्रांच इकाई 1 ने मंगलवार को भिवांडी के कलवार गांव में एक बिल्डर के कार्यालय पर छापेमारी की। क्राइम ब्रांच ने यहां से 12 हजार जिलेटिन की छड़ें और 3008 डेटोनेटर बरामद किए हैं। मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर अदालत के सामने पेश किया गया। अदालत ने उसे 22 मई तक के लिए पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
india news national thane crime branch gelatin sticks detonator
