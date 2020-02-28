कोलकाता: टेरर फंडिंग मामले में एक बांग्लादेशी समेत दो अभियुक्त दोषी करार

Sessions Court of Calcutta has convicted Sajid, a Bangladesh national and a member of Jamaat-Ul- Mujahideen (Bangladesh) operating in India and Md. Burhan SK, an Indian national, in a money laundering case relating to terror financing. https://t.co/uSsxXJav3d— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2020
