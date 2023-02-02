तेलंगाना: YSRTP प्रमुख वाईएस शर्मिला ने लिए केसीआर के लिए जूते, कहा- हिम्मत है तो मेरे साथ चलें

तेलंगाना में YSRTP प्रमुख वाईएस शर्मिला ने मुख्यमंत्री के चंद्रशेखर राव पर बड़ा हमला किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि केसीआर मेरे साथ पदयात्रा करें और देखें राज्य के लोग उनके शासन में किस तरह पीड़ित हैं। उन्होंने कहा, अगर राज्य के लोगों को समस्या नहीं होगी, तो वह राजनीति छोड़ देंगी।

#WATCH | YSRTP chief YS Sharmila shows a shoe box and asks Telangana CM KCR to join Padayatra with her and know the public problems. pic.twitter.com/tU8Cxn13jE