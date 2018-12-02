शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Telangana Election : TRS released party manifesto, promises to increase retirement age by 3 years

तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव : टीआरएस का घोषणापत्र जारी, सेवानिवृत्ति की आयु तीन साल बढ़ाने का वादा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 09:29 PM IST
घोषणापत्र जारी करते टीआरएस मुखिया के चंद्रशेखर राव व अन्य पार्टी नेता
घोषणापत्र जारी करते टीआरएस मुखिया के चंद्रशेखर राव व अन्य पार्टी नेता - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों को लेकर तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति ने रविवार को घोषणापत्र जारी कर दिया। घोषणापत्र को टीआरएस मुखिया के चंद्रशेखर राव ने परेड मैदान में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में जारी किया। पार्टी ने वादा किया है कि सरकार बनने पर वह सरकारी कर्मचारियों की सेवानिवृत्ति की आयु 58 से बढ़ाकर 61 साल करेगी। 
विज्ञापन

घोषणापत्र प्रस्तुत करने हुए पार्टी ने यह भी कहा कि वह पेशनरों के लिए एक अलग प्रबंध समिति का गठन किया जाएगा। रिटायरमेंट की आयु तीन साल बढ़ाने के साथ पार्टी ने यह वादा भी किया कि बेरोजगार युवाओं को 3,106 रुपये का मासिक भत्ता भी दिया जाएगा।

Recommended

Swiss Government is ready to tell names of two companies regarding black money in swiss banks
India News

स्विट्जरलैंड सरकार बताएगी स्विस बैंक में काला धन छिपाने वाली दो भारतीय कंपनियों के नाम

2 दिसंबर 2018

राज ठाकरे
India News

मुंबई : राज ठाकरे बोले, हिंदी अच्छी है, लेकिन इसका राष्ट्रीय भाषा होना ठीक नहीं

2 दिसंबर 2018

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया
Rajasthan

राजस्थान चुनाव : ज्योतिरादित्य बोले, सिंधिया परिवार से सीखे भाजपा कि कैसे मंदिर बनाते हैं

2 दिसंबर 2018

जाकिर मूसा
Jammu

ऑपरेशन आल आउट से आतंकी संगठनों में खलबली, जाकिर मूसा का पत्र सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी में हुआ कुछ ऐसा, जिंदगी भर रहेगा पछतावा

2 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
bouncers fight in priyanka wedding
bouncers fight in priyanka wedding
bouncers fight in priyanka wedding
Bollywood

PHOTOS: प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी में हुआ कुछ ऐसा, जिंदगी भर रहेगा पछतावा

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर के मुंबई रिसेप्शन में मोटापे को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं रानी मुखर्जी, पल्लू से छुपाती रहीं पेट

2 दिसंबर 2018

deepveer
deepveer
deepveer wedding reception
deepveer reception
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर के मुंबई रिसेप्शन में मोटापे को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं रानी मुखर्जी, पल्लू से छुपाती रहीं पेट

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
telangana election तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव k chandrasekhar rao trs telangana rashtra samithi trs manifesto 2018 election चुनाव टीआरएस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गुजरात पुलिस
Education

गुजरात : सिपाही भर्ती का पेपर लीक, परीक्षा रद्द

2 दिसंबर 2018

जॉन ऐलन चाउ
India News

अंडमान द्वीप पर जाने के लिए चाउ को दो अमेरिकियों ने किया था प्रेरित: पुलिस

2 दिसंबर 2018

Zanetti train
Supernatural Stories

जब 106 लोगों को ले जा रही ट्रेन सुरंग में घुसते ही रहस्यमयी तरीके से हो गई थी गायब, नहीं मिली आजतक

2 दिसंबर 2018

Bride
Weird Stories

शादी के बाद पता चला पत्नी की इस गंदी आदत के बारे में, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम कि सन्न रह गया परिवार

1 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

8 रन बनाकर इस स्पेशल क्लब का हिस्सा बन जाएंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मानवेंद्र और वसुंधरा के मुकाबले पर होंगी सबकी नजरें
Rajasthan

मानवेंद्र सिंह: विरासत और अदावत में लिपटे राजनीतिक सफर की कहानी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Shahid Afridi
Cricket News

Video: 'बूम बूम अफरीदी' का कहर, 17 गेंदों में ठोके 59 रन, लगाए 7 गगनचुंबी छक्के

2 दिसंबर 2018

George Bush Senior
America

आखिर क्यों गंजे हो गए थे सीनियर बुश? पढ़िए उनसे जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें

2 दिसंबर 2018

BJP
India News

क्या भारत की पहचान पर मंडरा रहा खतरा!

1 दिसंबर 2018

ghost place
Supernatural Stories

इस रहस्यमयी शहर की आधी आबादी करती है आत्माओं से बातें, यहां के लोगों को मिली हैं अलौकिक शक्तियां

30 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

अमर उजाला पोल
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सुषमा स्वराज को लोकसभा चुनाव में चुनाव लड़ना चाहिए

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा है कि वह अगले लोकसभा चुनाव में नहीं लड़ेंगी। इस बारे में अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम ने ऑनलाइन पोल में अपने पाठकों से पूछा था

2 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
vhp
India News

विहिप ने कहा, अयोध्या मुकदमे से दावेदारी वापस लें मुसलमान, करें इस्लाम की इज्जत

2 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

...तो इस तरह सेना से नक्सलियों तक पहुंचीं एके-47 राइफल

2 दिसंबर 2018

child marriage
India News

राजस्थान चुनाव: भाजपा प्रत्याशी का अजीबो-गरीब बयान, मुझे जिताओ- बाल विवाह कराओ

2 दिसंबर 2018

ओपी रावत
India News

पूर्व चुनाव आयुक्त रावत ने कहा, नोटबंदी का कालेधन पर नहीं पड़ा कोई असर

2 दिसंबर 2018

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

संकट से जूझ रहे महाराष्ट्र की शिरडी ट्रस्ट ने की मदद, दिया 500 करोड़ का कर्ज

2 दिसंबर 2018

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
India News

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय का बड़ा बयान, राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए फिलहाल नहीं लाएंगे अध्यादेश 

2 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई : 18 मंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, महिला की मौत, 50 लोग सुरक्षित निकाले गए

2 दिसंबर 2018

अमित शाह
India News

तेलंगाना चुनाव: कांग्रेस पर शाह का हमला, कहा- मस्जिद-चर्च से लगाव पर मंदिर से नहीं

2 दिसंबर 2018

8 changes implemented from today who affecting the general public
India News

आज से लागू हो रहे हैं 8 बदलाव, आप होंगे सीधे प्रभावित

1 दिसंबर 2018

Related Videos

अखिलेश यादव का बड़ा बयान, एनकाउंटर के दौरान पुलिस वाले खुद को मार लेते हैं गोली

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने योगी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। एसपी प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि प्रदेश में फर्जी एनकाउंटर हो रहे है। यही नहीं एनकाउंटर के दौरान पुलिस वाले खुद को ही गोली मार लेते हैं।

2 दिसंबर 2018

sharad yadav 1:57

VIDEO: शरद यादव ने कहा- लोकपाल हो गया है भजन

2 दिसंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:35

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह हमारे पिता जैसे: नवजोत कौर

2 दिसंबर 2018

जम्मू कश्मीर 1:34

फारुख अब्दुल्ला ने किया खुलासा, बताया कि आखिर क्यों पीडीपी का दे रहे थे साथ

2 दिसंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:20

सीएम अमरिंदर पर सिद्धू को बयान देना पड़ा भारी, छोड़नी पड़ सकती है कुर्सी

2 दिसंबर 2018

Related

Sunil Arora takes charge as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India
India News

सुनील अरोड़ा ने संभाला देश के 23वें मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त का कार्यभार

2 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

2017-18 में भाजपा को मिला 1000 करोड़ का चंदा, कांग्रेस ने फाइल नहीं किया रिटर्न

2 दिसंबर 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India to host G-20 summit in 2022
India News

मोदी सरकार की कूटनीतिक कामयाबी, 2022 में जी-20 की मेजबानी करेगा भारत

2 दिसंबर 2018

राज्यपाल को पत्र देते भाजपा सांसद
India News

सबरीमाला : शांति व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने केरल के राज्यपाल को लिखा पत्र

2 दिसंबर 2018

भारत-चीन
India News

चीन ने ठुकराया भारत का प्रस्ताव, घरेलू मुद्राओं में व्यापार करने से किया इनकार

2 दिसंबर 2018

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज
India News

पाक विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी को सुषमा ने लगाई फटकार, कहा- आपकी गुगली में नहीं फंसेंगे

2 दिसंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.