Telangana: बीआरएस विधायक दुर्गम चिन्नैया ने टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारी से की मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
तेलंगाना में भारत राष्ट्र समिति(बीआरएस) विधायक दुर्गम चिन्नैया द्वारा कथित तौर पर एक टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारी को पीटने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना का वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।
#WATCH | Telangana | BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023
We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector
(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/pGli3Adjud
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.