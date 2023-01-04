Telangana: बीआरएस विधायक दुर्गम चिन्नैया ने टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारी से की मारपीट, सामने आया वीडियो

तेलंगाना में भारत राष्ट्र समिति(बीआरएस) विधायक दुर्गम चिन्नैया द्वारा कथित तौर पर एक टोल प्लाजा कर्मचारी को पीटने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना का वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।

#WATCH | Telangana | BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza



We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/pGli3Adjud