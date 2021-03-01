शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport

आंध्र प्रदेश : तिरुपति हवाई अड्डे पर हिरासत में लिए जाने के बाद जमीन पर बैठे एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रेनीगुंटा (आंध्र प्रदेश) Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 12:44 PM IST
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु
आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में टीडीपी नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु को रेनीगुंटा पुलिस ने तिरुपति हवाई अड्डे से हिरासत में ले लिया। पुलिस ने एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु को उस समय हिरासत में लिया, जब वो चित्तूर जिले में चुनावी रैली में शामिल होने जा रहे थे। एन चंद्रबाबू नायडु ने पुलिस द्वारा हिरासत में लिए जाने का विरोध किया और हवाई अड्डे पर ही नीचे जमीन पर बैठ गए। 
india news national n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh tdp leaders tirupati airport renigunta police station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

