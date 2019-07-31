शहर चुनें

Tarun Chaudhary wearing the wing suit for the first time sky dive

रिकॉर्ड: पहली बार भारतीय वायुसेना के पायलट ने विंगसूट पहन 8500 फुट से लगाई छलांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 06:06 AM IST
भारतीय वायुसेना
भारतीय वायुसेना - फोटो : PTI
विंग कमांडर तरुण चौधरी विंगसूट पहनकर आसमान से छलांग लगाने (स्काई डाइव) वाले भारतीय वायुसेना के पहले पायलट बन गए हैं। विंग कमांडर चौधरी ने 21 जुलाई को जोधपुर में कारगिल दिवस पर यह करतब दिखाया। चौधरी ने एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर से 8,500 फीट की ऊंचाई से छलांग लगाई थी। वायु सेना ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीटर हैंडल पर यह जानकारी साझा की है।
sky dive indian airforce pilot tarun chaudhary स्काई डाइव भारतीय वायुसेना पायलट तरुण चौधरी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

10 फीसदी आरक्षण का मामला संविधान पीठ के पास भेजने पर विचार करेंगे: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण देने के खिलाफ याचिकाओं को संविधान पीठ को सौंपे जाने पर विचार करेगा।

31 जुलाई 2019

