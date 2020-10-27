शहर चुनें
तमिलनाडु: प्रदर्शन करने जा रहीं भाजपा नेता खुशबू सुंदर को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 09:08 AM IST
खुशबू सुंदर
खुशबू सुंदर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में भाजपा नेता खुशबू सुंदर को पुलिस ने मंगलवार को हिरासत में ले लिया है। वे चिदंबरम जा रही थीं। वीसीके नेता थिरुमावलवन की मनुस्मृति पर कथित टिप्पणी का विरोध करने के लिए जब वह जा रही थीं तब पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया।
