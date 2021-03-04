तमिलनाडु: राहुल गांधी पर आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का आरोप, भाजपा ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan writes to EC requesting to restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in the State for violating the Model Code of Conduct and to issue a direction to register FIR against Gandhi under 124A IPC— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.