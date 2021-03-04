शहर चुनें

Tamilnadu Assembly Election 2021, BJP writes to Election commission requesting to restrain Rahul Gandhi for violating the Model Code of Conduct

तमिलनाडु: राहुल गांधी पर आचार संहिता उल्लंघन का आरोप, भाजपा ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

Sanjeev Jha न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई
Updated Thu, 04 Mar 2021 06:06 PM IST
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु भाजपा के अध्यक्ष एल मुरुगन ने चुनाव आयोग से राज्य में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को चुनाव प्रचार से रोकने का आग्रह किया है। उन्होंने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखते हुए राहुल गांधी पर आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया है। एल मुरुगन ने आयोग से राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ 124A आइपीसी के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं।
बता दें कि तमिलनाडु में विधानसभा की 234 सीटों के लिए छह अप्रैल से चुनाव होने हैं। राज्य में सिर्फ एक चरण में मतदान होगा, वहीं दो मई को परिणाम आएंगे। 

india news national rahul gandhi l murugan assembly election 2021 election tamilnadu election tamilnadu assembly election तमिलनाडु विधानसभा चुनाव 2021

