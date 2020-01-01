तमिल लेखक नेल्लई कन्नन गिरफ्तार, सीएए के विरोध में विवादित भाषण का मामला 

Tamil Nadu: Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan arrested in Perambalur. An FIR was registered against him earlier, for his speech during protest meeting against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, called by Social Democratic Party of India on 29th December. pic.twitter.com/Salwl0ocKb— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि पाकिस्तान के हिंदुओं व अन्य अल्पसंख्यकों को शरण देना हमारा नैतिक कर्तव्य है।
1 जनवरी 2020