Tamil Nadu: कार से घर लौट रही महिला का यौन शोषण, सात लोगों ने किया अपहरण

यह घटना 22 अगस्त को जिले के अरुप्पुकोट्टई के पास 40 वर्षीय महिला के साथ घटी। पुलिस ने वारदात के दूसरे दिन एक किशोर सहित पांच लोगों को दबोच लिया। दो फरार आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है।
तमिलनाडु के विरुधुनगर जिले से एक खौफनाक खबर आई है। कार से घर लौट रही महिला का एक अन्य कार व बाइक पर सवार सात लोगों ने अपहरण कर लिया। इसके बाद उसका यौन उत्पीड़न किया गया। मामले में पुलिस ने एक नाबालिग समेत पांच को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
Tamil Nadu | A 40-yr-old woman was abducted & sexually assaulted by a group of seven people while she was returning in a car near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Aug 22. Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested on Aug 23. Search on for the other two: Police(24.8)— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
