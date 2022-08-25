Tamil Nadu: कार से घर लौट रही महिला का यौन शोषण, सात लोगों ने किया अपहरण

तमिलनाडु के विरुधुनगर जिले से एक खौफनाक खबर आई है। कार से घर लौट रही महिला का एक अन्य कार व बाइक पर सवार सात लोगों ने अपहरण कर लिया। इसके बाद उसका यौन उत्पीड़न किया गया। मामले में पुलिस ने एक नाबालिग समेत पांच को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

Tamil Nadu | A 40-yr-old woman was abducted & sexually assaulted by a group of seven people while she was returning in a car near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district on Aug 22. Five people, including a juvenile, were arrested on Aug 23. Search on for the other two: Police(24.8)