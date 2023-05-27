G20: तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल रवि ने जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर जताई चिंता, कहा- चुनौतियों का सामना कर रही दुनिया..

तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि महाबलीपुरम में आयोजित जी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। अपने संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि आज हम जानते हैं कि दुनिया कई चुनौतियों का सामना कर रही है। यह अभूतपूर्व है। जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए यह निश्चित रूप से अप्रत्याशित नहीं है। लेकिन हम एक बड़ी आपदा को देख रहे हैं।

