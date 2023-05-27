G20: तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल रवि ने जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर जताई चिंता, कहा- चुनौतियों का सामना कर रही दुनिया..

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल आरएन रवि महाबलीपुरम में आयोजित जी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहे हैं। अपने संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि आज हम जानते हैं कि दुनिया कई चुनौतियों का सामना कर रही है। यह अभूतपूर्व है। जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए यह निश्चित रूप से अप्रत्याशित नहीं है। लेकिन हम एक बड़ी आपदा को देख रहे हैं।
#WATCH | Chennai: "Today we know that the world is facing numerous challenges...be it unprecedented, certainly not unforeseen climate change...we're staring at a mammoth disaster..." Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at G20 International Conference at Mahabalipuram pic.twitter.com/zy7jjZOvyp— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed