शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu: Five dead and three injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in T.Kallupatti area of Madurai

तमिलनाडु : मदुरै की एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, पांच की मौत और तीन घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 06:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
फैक्टरी में लगी आग (सांकेतिक)
फैक्टरी में लगी आग (सांकेतिक) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। यहां के टी कल्लूपट्टी इलाके में एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई, जिसमें पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन घायल हो गए। मौके पर पुलिस कर्मी मौजूद है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national firecracker factory in t.kallupatti madurai five dead and three injured मदुरै के एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी आग

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मृतक परिवार का फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: कभी बस स्टैंड पर थी दुकान, ऐसे बना करोड़पति, अब तंगी में खत्म किया पूरा परिवार

23 अक्टूबर 2020

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान कपिल देव (फाइल फोटो)
Cricket News

दिल्ली: हॉर्ट ब्लॉकेज के चलते फोर्टिस अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए कपिल देव, हालत स्थिर

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
uttarakhand news: NSA ajeet dobhal visit uttarakhand with wife, photos
Dehradun

पत्नी संग उत्तराखंड पहुंचे एनएसए अजीत डोभाल, तस्वीरों में देखें उनके दौरे की प्रमुख झलकियां

23 अक्टूबर 2020

accident
Dehradun

शादी में हंसी खुशी जा रहे थे कार सवार, हुई अनहोनी और मातम में बदल गईं खुशियां, तस्वीरें...

23 अक्टूबर 2020

ड्रेसिंग रूम में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की मस्ती
Cricket News

जब अनजाने में दाऊद इब्राहिम से भिड़ गए थे कपिल देव, बाद में हुआ था गलती का एहसास

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: वो वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग जिसने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में मचा दिया हड़कंप, जानें क्याें...

23 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव: 41 मिनट के भाषण में पीएम ने लालू और कांग्रेस को घेरा, चिराग और लोजपा पर साधी चुप्पी

23 अक्टूबर 2020

मार्ज चैंपियन
Hollywood

अभिनेत्री और डांसर मार्ज चैंपियन का 101 साल की उम्र में निधन

23 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोपी युवक और थाने में हिंदू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता
Bareilly

तस्वीरें: बिलाल को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, हाथ में कलावा-माथे पर टीका और फेसबुक पर खुद को लिखता था 'शिकारी लड़का'

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जातीय हिंसा फैलने की साजिश का क्या है सच, एसटीएफ ने देखे रिकॉर्ड

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X