तमिलनाडु : मदुरै की एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, पांच की मौत और तीन घायल

Tamil Nadu: Five dead and three injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in T.Kallupatti area of Madurai, today. Police personnel present at the spot. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020
