Tamil Nadu: DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi arrested by Chennai police for hate speech against SC community

डीएमके सांसद गिरफ्तार, अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के खिलाफ द्वेषपूर्ण भाषण का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 08:54 AM IST
आरएस भारती
आरएस भारती - फोटो : ANI
द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (डीएमके) के राज्यसभा सदस्य आरएस भारती को चेन्नई पुलिस ने शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया है। राज्यसभा सदस्य पर 14 फरवरी 2020 को अनुसूचित जाति (एससी) समुदाय के खिलाफ द्वेषपूर्ण भाषण (हेट स्पीच) देने का आरोप है। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक, भारती के इस बयान के बाद उनके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया और उन्हें चेन्नई पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। सांसद के खिलाफ 1989 के अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। डीएमके नेता के खिलाफ चेन्नई के दो पुलिस स्टेशन में मामला दर्ज है। 
chennai dmk

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

