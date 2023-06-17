Tamil Nadu: पार्टी सचिव एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की भाजपा, अन्नामलाई बोले- निरंकुश हो रहे स्टालिन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
तमिलनाडु में भाजपा के राज्य सचिव एसजी सूर्या को मदुरै की साइबर क्राइम पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह गिरफ्तारी शुक्रवार रात हुई, जिसके बाद भाजपा सीएम स्टालिन पर हमलावर हो गई है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई ने ट्वीट कर एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तारी पर नाराजगी जाहिर की और आरोप लगाया कि सीएम एमके स्टालिन निरंकुश शासन की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं।
The arrest of @BJP4TamilNadu State Secretary Thiru @SuryahSG avl is highly condemnable. His only mistake was to expose the nasty double standards of the communists, allies of DMK.
