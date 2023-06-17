Notifications

Tamil Nadu: पार्टी सचिव एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की भाजपा, अन्नामलाई बोले- निरंकुश हो रहे स्टालिन

Tamil Nadu: पार्टी सचिव एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तारी पर भड़की भाजपा, अन्नामलाई बोले- निरंकुश हो रहे स्टालिन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: नितिन गौतम Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2023 09:12 AM IST
सार

अन्नामलाई ने कहा कि 'एमके स्टालिन राज्य को अराजक जंगल में बदल रहे हैं लेकिन ये गिरफ्तारी हमें विचलित नहीं करेगी और हम कड़वा सच बोलते रहेंगे।'

tamil nadu bjp state secretary sg suryah arrest state president k annamalai target cm stalin
भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई और सीएम स्टालिन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

तमिलनाडु में भाजपा के राज्य सचिव एसजी सूर्या को मदुरै की साइबर क्राइम पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह गिरफ्तारी शुक्रवार रात हुई, जिसके बाद भाजपा सीएम स्टालिन पर हमलावर हो गई है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई ने ट्वीट कर एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तारी पर नाराजगी जाहिर की और आरोप लगाया कि सीएम एमके स्टालिन निरंकुश शासन की तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं। 



के अन्नामलाई ने सीएम पर साधा निशाना
तमिलनाडु भाजपा के अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि 'भाजपा के राज्य सचिव एसजी सूर्या की गिरफ्तार निंदनीय है। उनकी सिर्फ ये गलती थी कि उन्होंने डीएमके के सहयोगी कम्युनिस्टों के दोहरे मानदंडों का खुलासा किया था। राज्य के तंत्र का इस्तेमाल कर बोलने की आजादी पर रोक लगाना थोड़ी से आलोचना होने पर चिड़चिड़ा हो जाना, लोकतांत्रिक रूप से चुने गए नेता को शोभा नहीं देता। बेशक, यह निरंकुश नेता की निशानी है। एमके स्टालिन राज्य को अराजक जंगल में बदल रहे हैं लेकिन ये गिरफ्तारी हमें विचलित नहीं करेगी और हम कड़वा सच बोलते रहेंगे।'

 

इस मामले में हुई भाजपा नेता की गिरफ्तारी
दरअसल भाजपा के राज्य सचिव एसजी सूर्या ने बीते दिनों मदुरै के सांसद सु वेंकटेशन के खिलाफ एक ट्वीट किया था। दरअसल बीते दिनों एक सफाई कर्मी की नाले की सफाई करते समय मौत हो गई थी। इस घटना को लेकर ट्वीट करते हुए भाजपा नेता ने सांसद पर इस दिशा में पर्याप्त कार्रवाई ना करने का आरोप लगाया। भाजपा नेता सांसद को कड़े शब्दों में एक चिट्ठी भी लिखी। इसके बाद ही एसजी सूर्या को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 

बता दें कि डीएमके सरकार के मंत्री सेंथिल बालाजी की ईडी द्वारा गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही भाजपा डीएमके पर हमलावर है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई सीएम स्टालिन पर लगातार हमले कर रहे हैं। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

