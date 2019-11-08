शहर चुनें

Tamil Nadu Abdul Razzaq Madurai invented machine can be use rescue children falling borewell

बोरवेल में गिर बच्चे को बाहर निकालने के लिए युवक ने बनाई मशीन, ऐसे करती है काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 03:04 PM IST
मशीन को दिखाते अब्दुल रज्जाक
मशीन को दिखाते अब्दुल रज्जाक - फोटो : ANI
देश में लगातार ऐसे मामले सामने आ रहे हैं, जहां बोरवेल में मासूम बच्चे गिर जाते हैं और कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद भी उन्हें बचा पाना मुश्किल होता है। इस प्रकार की घटनाओं को देखते हुए तमिलनाडु के अब्दुल रज्जाक ने एक ऐसी मशीन का आविष्कार किया है जिसका उपयोग बोरवेल में गिरे बच्चों को बाहर निकालने के लिए किया जा सकता है। 
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै जिले के रहने वाले अब्दुल रज्जाक ने देश भर में हो रही इन घटनाओं काफी परेशान थे, जिसके बाद उन्होंने एक ऐसी मशीन का आविष्कार किया जिसका प्रयोग बोरवेल में फंसे बच्चों को बचाने के लिए किया जा सकता है। 

अब्दुल रज्जाक का कहना है कि त्रिची में हाल ही में हुई बोरवेल की घटना के बाद, मैंने इस मशीन का आविष्कार करने का फैसला किया। इसमें बच्चे को बोरवेल से लिफ्ट करने के लिए छतरी तकनीक का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
madurai tamil nadu borewell बोरवेल
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

