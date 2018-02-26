शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Talks with Pakistan and terrorism not together : India

पाकिस्तान से वार्ता और आतंकवाद एकसाथ नहीं : भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 11:57 PM IST
Talks with Pakistan and terrorism not together : India
भारत ने सोमवार को एक बार फिर साफ कर दिया कि पाकिस्तान से आतंकवाद और बातचीत एकसाथ संभव नहीं है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि दो देशों के बीच रिश्ते सीमा पार आतंकवाद की वजह से खराब हुए हैं। इस्लामाबाद से उग्रवाद और आतंकवाद संचालित होते हैं। 
पाकिस्तान से भारत के रिश्ते और कश्मीर मसले के हल पर एक सवाल के जवाब में रवीश ने कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई को लेकर पाकिस्तान ने अपनी प्रतिबद्धता पूरी नहीं की है। हाफिज सईद का उदाहरण देते हुए कुमार ने कहा कि आतंकवाद के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की प्रतिबद्धता अभी तक साफ नहीं है। 

26/11 मुंबई हमले का मास्टरमाइंड और संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठन जमात उद दावा का प्रमुख हाफिज सईद पाकिस्तान से खुलेआम आतंकी गतिविधियों का संचालन कर रहा है और यहां तक कि वह एक राजनीतिक पार्टी बनाने का भी ऐलान कर चुका है। हमें उम्मीद है कि पाकिस्तान की मौजूदा सरकार आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई पर गंभीरता दिखाएगी। बगैर इसके पाकिस्तान से वार्ता फिलहाल संभव नहीं है। 

RELATED

pakistan india india-pakistan talks

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Amar Singh And Jaya Prada Among Other Celebs Reach Anil Kapoor Residence To Mourn Sridevi Death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए अनिल कपूर के घर पहुंचे अमर सिंह और जया प्रदा, निराश होंगे सेलेब्स

26 फरवरी 2018

Delay In Mortal Remains Of Sridevi To Reach India Due Dubai Police Investigation In Death Case
Bollywood

आज भी भारत नहीं आ पाएगा श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर, पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट से नई अड़चन

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi post mortem report raise questions why she locked herself in hotel room for 48 hours
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर के साथ मुंबई क्यों नहीं लौटीं श्रीदेवी, 48 घंटे तक होटल के कमरे में क्यों रहीं कैद?

26 फरवरी 2018

TV Actress Divyanka Tripathi Pays Tribute To Sridevi By Sharing Special Video
Television

टीवी की इस सुपरस्टार को श्रीदेवी की मौत से लगा सदमा, बैक टू बैक शेयर कर डाले ये वीडियोज

26 फरवरी 2018

know about these six countries here sun never sets
Weird Stories

इन 6 देश में कभी नहीं होती रात, बड़ी रोचक है इनकी कहानी

26 फरवरी 2018

Rajasthan High Court Stays Police Investigation Against Salman Khan For Casteist Remarks
Bollywood

जातिवादी टिप्पणी: सलमान खान को हाई कोर्ट से राहत, नहीं होगी उनके खिलाफ जांच

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi Wardrobe Was Full Of White Dress In Western And Indian Style
Fashion

सफेद रंग के कपड़ों से गुलजार था श्रीदेवी का वार्डरोब, पहनने का अंदाज भी था शानदर

26 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi do not want to come in Bollywood but her first blockbuster film forced her to enter
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में कभी नहीं आना चाहती थीं श्रीदेवी, एक फिल्म के कारण बदलना पड़ा फैसला

26 फरवरी 2018

Mohit Marwah first reaction on Sridevi death
Bollywood

दुबई में जिसकी शादी में शामिल होने गई थीं श्रीदेवी, उस दूल्हे का सामने आया पहला रिएक्शन

26 फरवरी 2018

In These Seven countries You can drive cars with Indian license
World of Wonders

7 देश ऐसे जहां भारतीय लाइसेंस पर चला सकते हैं कार, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

26 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

After the death of Sridevi, the demand for this change in films, letter to the censor board
India News

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद फिल्मों में इस बदलाव की उठी मांग, सेंसर बोर्ड को लिखा पत्र

सोमवार को हार्ट केयर फाउंडेशन की ओर से सेंसर बोर्ड को लिखे पत्र में कहा गया है कि सीपीआर की मदद से कार्डियक अरेस्ट की स्थिति में मरीज की जान बचाई जा सकती है इसलिए इसे गंभीरता से लेना चाहिए। 

26 फरवरी 2018

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan will visit India today
India News

आज तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत आएंगे जॉर्डन के किंग अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय बिन अल हुसैन

26 फरवरी 2018

Prashant Kishor and Narendra Modi may come together for loksabha Election 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: प्रशांत किशोर फिर संभालेंगे बीजेपी का चुनावी अभियान, PM मोदी से हुई मुलाकात

26 फरवरी 2018

home ministry get complaint against Southern state governor for physical favour
India News

राज्यपाल पर लगा यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, गृह मंत्रालय ने शुरू की जांच

26 फरवरी 2018

Government offices to be free from petrol and diesel vehicles
India News

पेट्रोल-डीजल वाहनों से मुक्त होंगे सरकारी दफ्तर, नई व्यवस्था होगी ऐसी

26 फरवरी 2018

First Bollywood female superstar sridevi passed away live updates
India News

श्रीदेवी का निधन: राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री समेत दिग्गजों ने जताया शोक

25 फरवरी 2018

Look out circular issued to more than 10 executives of firms of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi
India News

PNB Scam: नीरव-मेहुल के फर्म के 10 से ज्यादा एग्जीक्यूटिव को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी

26 फरवरी 2018

IIT Madras in controversy after Sanskrit invocation song in presence of nitin gadkari
India News

IIT मद्रास में तमिल की जगह ‘संस्कृत वंदना’ गाने पर बवाल, निशाने पर केंद्र सरकार

26 फरवरी 2018

Retired Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia left tmc party, may join bjp
India News

पूर्व फुटबॉल कैप्टन ने छोड़ा TMC का दामन, BJP में जाने की सुगबुगाहट

26 फरवरी 2018

3 crore fake ration cards canceled with the help of Aadhaar
India News

आधार की मदद से तीन करोड़ फर्जी राशन कार्ड रद्द

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जब BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने उतारी राहुल गांधी की नकल

कर्नाटक में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की रैली में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की नकल की। जिसके बाद रैली में मौजूद लोग ठहाके लगाने लगे। सुनिए, बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी की नकल उतारते हुए क्या कहा।

27 फरवरी 2018

AMAR SINGH STATEMENT ON SRIDEVI FORENSIC REPORT SAID SHE DON’T DRINK ALCOHOL SHE SOMETIME DRINK WINE 1:18

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर अमर सिंह ने किया बड़ा ‘खुलासा’

26 फरवरी 2018

FORENSIC REPORT SAYS SRIDEVI DEATH WAS NOT DUE TO CARDIAC ARREST IT WAS EXCESS OF DRINKING ALCOHOL 1:30

दुबई से आई श्रीदेवी की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट, मौत की असली वजह आई सामने

26 फरवरी 2018

RAHUL GANDHI OFFERS PRAYER AT YELLAMMA TEMPLE WITH CM SIDDARAMAIAH BEAT TRADITIONAL DRUMS 1:38

अब कर्नाटक में राहुल का ‘टेंपल रन’, येल्लम्मा मंदिर में बजाई पारम्परिक ढपली

26 फरवरी 2018

CANADA PM Trudeau INVITED Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal 3:33

भारत में खालिस्तानी आतंकी को न्योता भेजा कनाडा के पीएम ने

26 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Pakistan is preparing a strategy to avoid 'Grey list' global terrorist surveillance list
Pakistan

वैश्विक आतंकी निगरानी सूची से बचने के लिए रणनीति तैयार कर रहा पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2018

Murder of Sikh leader in Pakistan, Opposition protest against accused
Pakistan

पाक में सिख नेता की हत्या के आरोपी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का विरोध

26 फरवरी 2018

Rome Columnist is red against the blasphemy in Pakistan
Rest of World

पाक में ईशनिंदा के खिलाफ लाल हुआ रोम कॉलेजियम, पति, बेटी ने कहा बेकसूर थी एसिया बीवी

26 फरवरी 2018

India trying to crack down on Pak diplomat, Red Corner Notice Initiative to Settle with pakistan
India News

पाक राजनयिक पर शिकंजा कसने की कोशिश में भारत, रेड कार्नर नोटिस जारी कराने की शुरू की प्रक्रिया

26 फरवरी 2018

Between Indo-Pak hostility, a good news of Love
India News

Good News: भारत-पाक दुश्मनी के बीच खिला प्रेम का फूल

26 फरवरी 2018

Actress Sridevi`s death too big news on Pakistani TV channel Geo News
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी टीवी चैनल Geo News पर भी श्रीदेवी की मौत बनी बड़ी खबर

26 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.