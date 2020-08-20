शहर चुनें
Live

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 Live : लगातार चौथी बार सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बना मध्यप्रदेश का इंदौर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Aug 2020 11:52 AM IST
swachh survekshan 2020 live updates PM modi announce winners list indore mysore cleanest cities of india
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

लाइव अपडेट

11:51 AM, 20-Aug-2020

चौथी बार इंदौर बना सबसे स्वच्छ शहर

लगातार चौथी बार मध्यप्रदेश के शहर इंदौर को सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का तमगा मिला है। 

10:32 AM, 20-Aug-2020

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 Live : लगातार चौथी बार सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बना मध्यप्रदेश का इंदौर

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्रव्यापी वार्षिक स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के पांचवें संस्करण ‘स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण- 2020’ के परिणामों की गुरुवार को घोषणा करेंगे। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि मध्यप्रदेश का इंदौर शहर चौथी बार सर्वेक्षण में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करेगा। बता दें कि सबसे पहले सर्वेक्षण में देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर का तमगा मैसूर को मिला था। इसके बाद से लगातार तीन साल से इंदौर (2017, 2018, 2019) शीर्ष स्थान पर है।
swachh survekshan narendra modi clean city swachh survekshan 2010 cleanliness
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

