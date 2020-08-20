स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 Live : लगातार चौथी बार सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बना मध्यप्रदेश का इंदौर

Liveस्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 Live : लगातार चौथी बार सबसे स्वच्छ शहर बना मध्यप्रदेश का इंदौर
Swachh Survekshan 2020:— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 20, 2020
🥇Indore retains the title of the Cleanest City in India, for the fourth time in a row pic.twitter.com/FLb4iN4NZd
20 अगस्त 2020