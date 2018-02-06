अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   sushma swaraj informed lost merchant ship of 22 indians released in west africa

समुद्री डाकुओं से छुड़ाया गया मर्चेंट शिप, 22 भारतीय कर्मी थे सवार: सुषमा स्वराज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 11:57 AM IST
sushma swaraj informed lost merchant ship of 22 indians released in west africa
पश्चिमी अफ्रीका से लापता हुआ भारतीय मर्चेंट शिप खोज लिया गया है। विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने एक ट्वीट करके यह जानकारी दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि इस जहाज में 22 भारतीय कर्मी सवार थे। विदेशी मंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में नाइजीरिया की सरकार को खासतौर पर शुक्रिया भी कहा है। बकौल, सुषमा स्वराज नाइजीरिया सरकार की मदद के बगैर इस जहाज को छुड़ाना मुश्किल होता।

गौरतलब है कि यह जहाज पश्चिमी अफ्रीका के समुद्री क्षेत्र में पहुंचने के बाद बेनिन तट के पास से लापता हो गया था। ऐसी खबरें आईं थी कि इस जहाज को समुद्री डाकुओं ने अगवा कर लिया था। इसके बाद भारत सरकार ने नाइजीरिया के विदेश मंत्री जेफ्री ओनियेमा से इस बारे में बात की थी और उन्होंने इस शिप को तलाशने में हर संभव मदद का भरोसा दिया था।
 

 
sushma swaraj africa nigeria

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

actress rekha spotted in new look at party without sindoor and bangles
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रेखा की जिंदगी में ऐसा क्या हुआ, उतार फेंकी सुहाग की सारी निशानियां

6 फरवरी 2018

Twinkle Khanna says women should not take leave in Menstrual days
Bollywood

पैडमैन की रिलीज से पहले बोलीं ट्विंकल खन्ना-कभी पीरियड्स होने पर छुट्टी न लें महिलाएं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn illeana dcruz film raid trailer released
Bollywood

अब इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट में चलेगा 'सिंघम' का सिक्का, 16 मार्च को मारेंगे 'रेड'

6 फरवरी 2018

Pop star Zayn Malik says he was not the big fan of Shahrukh until he met king khan
Bollywood

कभी शाहरुख खान को इस इंटरनेशनल पॉप सिंगर ने कहा था 'अहंकारी', अब हैं जबरदस्त फैन

6 फरवरी 2018

super 30 first look out hrithik roshan anand kumar
Bollywood

IIT की कोचिंग देने के लिए तैयार ऋतिक रोशन, 'सुपर 30' का होगा सेलेक्शन

6 फरवरी 2018

gautam rode and Pankhuri Awasthy got married pics and videos from their dreamy wedding
Bollywood

40 के एक्टर ने 14 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लिए सात फेरे, महल से राजकुमारी की तरह विदा हुई एक्ट्रेस

6 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh recommended Jim Sarbh for the role of Malik Kafur in Padmaavat
Bollywood

इस बड़े एक्टर की वजह से 'जिम सरभ' को मिला 'पद्मावत' में 'मलिक कफूर' का रोल

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan offer 2 crore rupee for rare breed horse saqab his owner rejected
Bollywood

इस नायाब चीज पर आया सलमान खान का दिल, 2 करोड़ कीमत लगाने के बावजूद खाली हाथ लौटे

6 फरवरी 2018

Watch How To Make Cement Showpieces For Home Decor In This DIY Video
Home Remedies

मामूली सीमेंट से खुद बनाएं ऐसी शानदार चीजें, घर की सजावट देख मेहमान हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

6 फरवरी 2018

Valentines special rose known as flowe of love
Relationship

गुलाब के हर रंग के पीछे छुपा होता है एक मतलब, जानें इस फूल से जुड़े दिलचस्प तथ्य

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Parliament Budget Session 2018: Stormy Session In Lok sabha And Rajya sabha after Budget
India News

बजट सत्र 2018: विपक्ष ने उठाया पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी का मुद्दा, वेल में सांसदों ने की नारेबाजी

विपक्ष ने लोकसभा में पाकिस्तानी गोलीबारी मुद्दा उठाया। गोलीबारी में शहीद हुए 4 जवानों को लेकर पार्टियों ने वेल में पहुंचकर सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।

6 फरवरी 2018

wife gave triple talaq to husband by using talaq-e-tafweez
India News

बीवी ने शौहर से बोला- तलाक.. तलाक.. तलाक

6 फरवरी 2018

Report Claims more than 64 per cent antibiotics available in Indian markets are not legal
India News

भारत में बिकने वाली 64 फीसदी एंटीबायोटिक गैरकानूनी: रिपोर्ट

6 फरवरी 2018

13 cities of India are top polluted among global 20 cities
India News

दुनिया के 20 प्रदूषित शहरों में भारत के 13 शामिल, SC ने जताई चिंता

6 फरवरी 2018

Before election in karnataka bjp and congress are making personal attacks on each-other
India News

कर्नाटक: चुनाव से पहले ही बेपटरी हुआ 'विकास' का मुद्दा

6 फरवरी 2018

isro second flight to the moon much awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission
India News

इसरो की दूसरी बार चांद पर जाने की तैयारी, पांच प्रक्षेपणों की योजना : के सिवन

6 फरवरी 2018

Thirty Thousand of doctors ready to protest against new medical law, from AIIMS to India Gate
India News

30,000 डॉक्टर्स सरकार के खिलाफ हल्ला बोलने को तैयार, आज AIIMS से इंडिया गेट तक होगा पैदल मार्च

6 फरवरी 2018

Indian Army is responding to the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan
India News

जवानों की शहादत पर सेना गरजी- अब एक्शन बोलेगा, 48 घंटे में बड़ी कार्रवाई

6 फरवरी 2018

No one has nominated yet for Nagaland assembly elections, only two days left
India News

नागालैंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए अभी तक किसी ने नहीं किया नामांकन, सिर्फ दो दिन बाकी

6 फरवरी 2018

AIMPLB will introduce model nikahnama in its upcoming annual convention
India News

तीन तलाक: ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम बोर्ड लाएगा 'मॉडल निकाहनामा'

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

शेयर बाजार में निवेशकों के 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये डूबे, देखिए ये है असली वजह

आम बजट पेश होने के बाद से बाजार में लगातार गिरावट आ रही है। मंगलवार को सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों में रिकॉर्ड गिरावट दर्ज की गई। दोनों में 3 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। देखिए क्या है इसकी असल वजह।

6 फरवरी 2018

Mortal remains of Captain Kapil Kundu arrive at Palam Airport in new delhi 0:55

घर पहुंचा शहीद कैप्टन कुंडू का पार्थिव शरीर, परिवार का हाल बेहाल

6 फरवरी 2018

sensex continuously falling after budget 3:07

बजट के बाद लगातार गिर रहा है शेयर बाजार, सरकार ने बताई ये वजह

5 फरवरी 2018

AMIT SHAH FIRST RAJYA SABHA SPEECH OVER NDA GOVERNMENT 6:00

पहले राज्यसभा भाषण में ‘अंत्योदय’ से ‘गब्बर सिंह’ तक पर बोले अमित शाह

5 फरवरी 2018

OPPOSSITION RAISES ISSUE OF CEASEFIRE VIOLATION IN J&K ASSEMBLY 3:05

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की हरकत से जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में उबाल

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Sushma Swaraj seeks help from Nigerian Foreign Minister in missing oil tanker case
India News

लापता तेल टैंकर मामले में स्वराज ने नाइजीरियाई विदेश मंत्री से मदद मांगी

6 फरवरी 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
India News

मंगलवार को सऊदी की यात्रा पर जाएंगी विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज

5 फरवरी 2018

India does not want to leave Nepal, Sushma Swaraj gave strong faith
Rest of World

नेपाल को दूर नहीं जाने देना चाहता भारत, सुषमा ने दिया मजबूत भरोसा

3 फरवरी 2018

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj met the former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli
Rest of World

नेपाल के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री ओली से मिलीं सुषमा स्वराज, सफल चुनाव के लिए सराहा

2 फरवरी 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visit Nepal today to meet new Left Front government
Rest of World

आज नेपाल जाएंगी विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज, नई वामपंथी सरकार से खास मुलाकात

1 फरवरी 2018

Hyderabad muslim woman returned to India after sexually assaulted in Saudi Arabia
India News

सऊदी में भारतीय मुस्लिम महिला का यौन शोषण, सुषमा ने करवाई भारत वापसी

27 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.