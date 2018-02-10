अपना शहर चुनें

सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- एच-1 बी वीजा नियमों में कोई बदलाव नहीं, भारतीयों पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:30 AM IST
Sushma Swaraj clarified that America has not made major change in H-1B Visa
सुषमा स्वराज
पिछले दिनों खबर आई थी कि अमेरिका एच-1 बी वीजा के नियमों में बदलाव करने वाला है। जिसकी वजह से यूएस में रह रहे भारतीयों को परेशानी हो सकती है। मगर संसद में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने साफ कर दिया है कि अमेरिका ने इस वीजा के नियमों में बड़े बदलाव नहीं किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले को लेकर भारत अमेरिकी प्रशासन और यूएस कांग्रेस के संपर्क में हैं।

सुषमा स्वराज ने यह बयान कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद राजीव शुक्ला के सवाल के जवाब में कहीं। शुक्ला ने एच-1 बी वीजा मामले को लेकर सवाल किया था। स्वराज का कहना है कि जो कुछ भी बदलाव किए गए थे, वह मौजूदा नियमों को सख्ती से लागू करने और कार्यक्रम के दुरुपयोग को रोकने के लिए किए गए थे। उन्होंने शुक्ला को भरोसा दिलाता हुए कहा कि भारत सरकार इस मामले पर अपनी पैनी नजर रखे हुए है ताकि वहां रह रहे प्रोफेशनल्स और कर्मचारियों के हितों का ध्यान रखा जा सके।

अपने बयान के पक्ष में सुषमा ने अमेरिका के अमेरिकी नागरिकता और आव्रजन सेवा के जनवरी 8 के बयान का हवाला दिया जिसमें यह साफ किया गया था कि ट्रंप प्रशासन हजारों एच-1 बी वीजा धारकों के निर्वासन में किसी तरह का कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।
