EAM Sushma Swaraj: Wherever I've gone for election campaigns, I've said the event should be in closed doors. Avoiding dust is a limitation of my health. And therefore, I said I won't fight next Lok Sabha elections. But I never said I will retire from politics pic.twitter.com/LXVwzu89CA— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
शनिवार से देश में आठ ऐसे बदलाव लागू होने वाले हैं जिनका सीधा असर आम जनता पर पड़ने वाला है। इन बदलावों में बैंकिंग से जुड़े 4, हवाई सेवाओें से 2, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट और मोबाइल रजिस्ट्रेशन शामिल है।
1 दिसंबर 2018