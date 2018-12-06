Supreme Court upholds decision of Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi to nominate three MLAs to the Assembly. SC says,"LG has the power to nominate". Congress had challenged the decision of LG to nominate MLAs saying LG should have consulted the ruling party before nomination of MLAs. pic.twitter.com/SxLIh7FE4E— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018
6 दिसंबर 2018