विज्ञापन
पुडुचेरी: कांग्रेस को लगा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किरण बेदी के निर्णय को रखा बरकरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुड्डुचेरी Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 11:20 AM IST
किरण बेदी
किरण बेदी - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने पुडुचेरी की उपराज्यपाल किरण बेदी के निर्णय को बरकरार रखा है। उन्होंने विधानसभा में तीन विधायकों को मनोनीत किया था। इस मामले पर सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायालय ने कहा- 'उपराज्यपाल के पास मनोनीत करने का अधिकार है।' कांग्रेस ने उपराज्यपाल के फैसले को चुनौती देते हुए कहा था कि उपराज्यपाल को विधायक मनोनीत करने से पहले सत्ताधारी पार्टी के साथ विचार-विमर्श करना चाहिए था।
यह खबर अपडेट की जा रही है।
 

lieutenant governor supreme court kiran bedi assembly उपराज्यपाल
