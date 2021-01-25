Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court to hear plea declaring Law Commission as statutory body

विधि आयोग को सांविधिक निकाय घोषित करने वाली याचिका पर आज सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 06:36 AM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : पीटीआई

भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश शरद अरविंद बोबड़े की अध्यक्षता वाली सर्वोच्च न्यायालय की तीन-न्यायाधीशों की पीठ आज भारत के विधि आयोग को एक सांविधिक निकाय घोषित करने के लिए जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगी।
