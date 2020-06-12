शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court seeks reply from Ministry of Civil Aviation on complete refund of airline tickets booked for flights during the lockdown

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लॉकडाउन में बुक किए गए एयरलाइन टिकटों पर नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय से मांगा जवाब 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 11:43 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : ANI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लॉकडाउन अवधि के दौरान उड़ानों के लिए बुक किए गए एयरलाइन टिकटों की राशि की पूरी वापसी की मांग वाली याचिकाओं पर नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय से जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने केंद्र और एयरलाइंस को एक साथ बैठने और पैसों की वापसी के तरीकों के लिए तौर-तरीके अपनाने को कहा है।
supreme court ministry of civil aviation lockdown flights central government

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

